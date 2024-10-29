Netflix and David Fincher are reportedly collaborating on a new Squid Game series, and it's sent Mindhunter fans spiraling

David Fincher is reportedly developing a new series based on Korean hit Squid Game for Netflix, which has... well, prompted some strong reactions from Mindhunter fans.

The filmmaker, whose past works include Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, first collaborated with the streamer on the first season of House of Cards, before directing four episodes of Mindhunter in late 2017.

Based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker's book of the same name, the '70s set crime thriller follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they set up a unit that studies convicted serial killers as a way to try and determine what, if anything, makes one. The Last of Us star Anna Torv also features as Holden and Bill's colleague, Wendy Carr, a Boston University psychology professor.

The second season dropped in August 2019, with Fincher helming three episodes. In January 2020, Netflix announced that plans for a third season were on indefinite hold while Fincher pursued other projects. In February 2023, though, Fincher revealed that the series was officially over, leaving fans devastated.

It's understandable, then, that they're kind of gutted Fincher has seemingly found another focus over at Netflix: an English-language spin-off of Squid Game, according to Deadline. While little is known about the project so far, it's believed that it'll be set in the US, and Utopia's Dennis Kelly will likely write.

"Dude. We just want season 3 of Mindhunter," wrote a fan on Twitter, as they reacted to the news. "We don't need an English-language Squid Game. The Korean version is too perfect. We deserve the final season of Mindhunter instead," said another.

"Actually David Fincher is not allowed to work in any other project, much less for f***ing Netflix, until he completes Mindhunter," joked a third.

Check out some more reactions below...

I woke up to find out that the creator of Mindhunter has chosen to remake Squid Game instead of finishing Mindhunter.October 29, 2024

it better be mindhunter in the world of squid game https://t.co/ehHfeaCdUBOctober 29, 2024

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!! You mean we’re getting a remake of Squid Game, but Mindhunter season 3 will never see the light of day? Netflix! Be better! https://t.co/Yt3Rmr33DmOctober 29, 2024

