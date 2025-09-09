Black Mirror creator teaming up with Game of Thrones and Barbarian stars for new Netflix crime thriller that "contains blood and frowning"

Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker has lined up his new collaboration with Netflix, and it sounds like the perfect mix of Mindhunter and Luther.

The writer-director is teaming up with Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, House of the Dragon's Paddy Considine, and Barbarian star Georgina Campbell for a "profoundly serious" crime thriller that follows a "tormented" detective based in the fictional Northern city of Bleakford. When a "ritualistic serial killer" starts offing people, said sleuth travels down to London to try and catch them before they run out of victims.

"Contains blood and frowning," reads the official synopsis. Something tells us this currently untitled project is going to be anything but "profoundly serious"...

Set to consist of four parts, the show will mark a reunion of sorts between Brooker and Campbell, after the latter appeared alongside Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole in Black Mirror season 4 episode 'Hang the DJ'. Brooker wrote the new series with Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Dan Maier and Joel Morris. Victoria Asare Archer also provided additional material.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release," Brooker joked in a statement. "I've dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I'd pinch myself, but like all of us, I'm terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you."

Black Mirror seasons 1-7 are streaming now. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix for some watchlist inspiration, or our guide to the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.