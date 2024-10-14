Now You See Me 3 star Jesse Eisenberg teases "astounding" sequel, and reveals the cast pinched themselves every day due to how "miraculous" it was

Jesse Eisenberg will return as Danny Atlas in the upcoming Now You See Me 3, and, by the sounds of things, the movie is going to be something special.

At the BFI London Film Festival red carpet premiere of his film A Real Pain, which co-stars Kieran Culkin, GamesRadar+ caught up with Eisenberg and asked about the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise.

"We've been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything," the actor tells us, referring to a broken finger. "And the movie is really astounding. It's directed by Ruben Fleischer. This is my fourth movie with him."

He adds: "Every day we walk onto set and pinch ourselves because the set pieces, the magic, the ensemble, it's really, truly miraculous."

Along with Eisenberg, the movie also sees the return of Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman, and Daniel Radcliffe, with Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith, and Rosamund Pike joining the line-up. Zombieland helmer Fleischer takes over directing duties from Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) and Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2).

There are no plot details for the film just yet, but, judging by Eisenberg's tease, it's looking to have all the scale and spectacle we've come to expect from a Now You See Me movie.

While you wait for the film, which is due for release on November 14, 2025, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates of this year and beyond for everything else that's in store.