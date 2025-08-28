Longlegs star Maika Monroe's new remake of a 33-year-old thriller gets a creepy first look

The upcoming The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake has a creepy first look, courtesy of PEOPLE.

The new movie, starring Longlegs' Maika Monroe and 10 Cloverfield Lane's Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is a new take on the 1992 thriller. Monroe plays Polly, a nanny hired by a suburban couple, Caitlin and Miguel (Winstead and Raúl Castillo), to look after their new baby.

However, Polly's intentions are not what they seem, and Caitlin soon realizes that her sweet demeanor is about to give way to something much darker. In the first look images, Polly watches over the baby's crib and has a conversation with a tearful Caitlin.

"The studio gave me all the chances to recreate the whole thing and build a new story, new characters, with its own heart. I think that was the best way to honor the original, not try to redo it," director Michelle Garza Cervera told the publication. "We build a whole different kind of thriller. It's actually more of a slow burn."

The original movie starred Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra as Peyton and Claire, who are now Polly and Caitlin in the remake. The film was directed by LA Confidential helmer Curtis Hanson and written by Amanda Silver, who went on to co-write blockbusters like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle debuts on Hulu on October 22.