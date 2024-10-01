Chilling new trailer for Netflix's latest crime thriller Woman of the Hour is based on a surprising true story

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has released the main trailer for Woman of the Hour, Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick's directorial debut.

As well as making her debut in the director's chair, Kendrick also stars in the crime thriller – she plays aspiring actor Cheryl, a contestant on The Dating Game who wins a date with a man named Rodney Alcala – who also happens to be a serial killer. Set in 1978, Woman of the Hour is based on a shocking true story. Arrested Development's Tony Hale plays the show's host, while It Follows' Daniel Zovatto is Alcala.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, immediately sets the tone for the film, with Cheryl walking hurriedly through an empty parking lot at night, breathing heavily, as a man lurks behind her. We then cut to an audition, which doesn't go very well for Cheryl. Down on her luck and struggling to meet rent, she gets a job on The Dating Game as the show's eligible bachelorette, and comedic clips from the show as Cheryl grills the three male contestants are interspersed with haunting snippets of Alcala with his victims. Don't be fooled by the campy '70s TV soundstage, this is a chilling true story, after all...

The movie, which premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, currently has a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to our own Woman of the Hour review, the film "is an acutely observed, well-judged, and original take on a popular genre."

Woman of the Hour arrives on Netflix on October 18. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to add to your watch list today.