So long, video store! Robin and Steve have new jobs in Stranger Things season 5, according to the Netflix show's latest Funko Pops

Just over two months out from Stranger Things 5's premiere, and we still don't know all that much about the Netflix show's final chapter. It's no secret that it'll see Eleven and co face Vecna again as long-hidden truths about the Upside Down come to light, and we've also been warned that not all of the Hawkins gang are going to make it out alive. (Sob).

But that's been about it. Until now, anyway, thanks to a new line of Funko Pops that offer up some clues, including a reveal about Maya Hawke's character Robin Buckley.

In the range's most elaborate, expensive design, Robin can be seen standing next to the WSQK radio station building, holding up a sign that reads, "Applause." There's clearly a reason why that specific character would be paired with that location – first seen in the teaser – and the sign all-but-confirms Robin will be working at the site in the new episodes.

The toy is titled 'Rockin' Robin with The Squawk', which links back to an interesting one-sheet that was noted by attendees of the play Stranger Things: First Shadow in London's West End. Last year, artist Alan Gillett took to his website to share that he'd been "tasked with creating a series of 1950s style posters to be displayed on the walls inside of the Phoenix Theatre." He continued: "All the posters are based on elements from the script and from the wider Stranger Things universe. Some even contain easter eggs to plot lines in season 5." While 'The Squawk' poster seems to be promoting a movie, its avian-themed tagline ("Bird-monsters go berserk") is curious given Ms. Buckley's first name.

Could Robin be using the station to inform the people of Hawkins about what's really going on as the government quarantines the town? Sending out signals to other dimensions? We'll have to wait and see.

What's even more intriguing, though, is that another toy spotted by eagle-eyed fans suggests that the WSQK headquarters is on top of a tunnel system that leads to the Upside Down.

New WSQK merch with “Rockin Robin” figurine! Presumably from Jazwares pic.twitter.com/01OCOcreEuOctober 1, 2025

Elsewhere, there's a figure that features Steve hanging out of a WSQK van. Now, we're not sure why the Joe Keery character is holding a rubber chicken but again, it seems fair to assume that he's also employed by the radio station if he has access to one of its vehicles. So long, video store!

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for Stranger Things season 5 to premiere on November 26, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.