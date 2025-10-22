New potentially spoiler-heavy Stranger Things LEGO set hints at Max's fate and an unusual team-up in season 5

We're just over a month away from the first few episodes of Stranger Things season 5 landing on Netflix and we still don't know all that much as to the fifth and final chapter's plot. We know Eleven and the Hawkins gang are set to face off against Vecna for the second time, and that some of them may not make it out of the battle alive, and that's about it!

With that, fans have been looking for clues wherever they can find them – and toys tend to be a great place to start. Just a few weeks back, a fresh Funko Pop line revealed that Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) will have new jobs when we see them again. Now, a soon-to-be-released LEGO set has hinted at two major plot points: Max's fate and an unlikely team-up between Henry Creel and... Holly Wheeler.

First up: Max. When we last saw the red-haired skater, she was in a coma, following a near-fatal encounter with the Upside Down's big bad Vecna. Creators of the show, The Duffer Brothers, previously said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that going into season 5, Max will be "braindead and blind [with] all of her bones broken" while actor Sadie Sink admitting to Vulture that that character is "definitely not back in the way she once was."

The figurines, though, hint at a near-fully recovered Max, standing with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in front of a miniaturized version of the Creel House. Check it out below.

New Lego set revealed! 🤩🤩🤩 The Creel House! https://t.co/doyUqD80Rp pic.twitter.com/mIsOP2HqdHOctober 21, 2025

Elsewhere in the set, which won't be available until January 1, 2026, there's a character in '50s-style garb, holding a pocket watch and standing next to a blond-haired girl sporting a yellow cape. Thanks to some sneaky behind-the-scenes shots from filming, fans have deduced that the duo is Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell-Bower) and Mike and Nancy's little sister Holly (Evil Dead Rise's Nell Fisher).

As revealed in Stranger Things season 4 (and elaborated on in the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Henry once had a younger sibling named Alice. He killed her – along with his parents, whom he hated – after surrendering himself to the Mind Flayer in 1959. Maybe Henry sees Holly as a surrogate sister? Or is he simply using the youngster as a means to get one up on those trying to vanquish him for good? We'll have to wait and see.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for Stranger Things season 5 to premiere on November 26