The Boys season 5 has been in the works for a month – and the showrunner says "some crazy sh*t" is being talked about

The Boys season 4 may still be a few weeks away from arriving on our screens, but season 5 is already in the works after Prime Video renewed the show earlier this month .

"We're about a month into the writers' room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions," showrunner Eric Kripke told ScreenRant . "It's a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn't hardened into anything, but I'm excited. I think there's some crazy shit's been talked about, that's for sure."

Plot details may still be under wraps, but there's one actor who Kripke would like to work with on season 5: Jared Padalecki, to complete his "game of Supernatural Pokemon." That's not all that's on the way from the Vought-verse, either, as Gen V season 2 is also in the works and The Boys: Mexico is still in development despite "lots of hurdles."

But, of course, before all that, there's The Boys season 4. Prime Video recently shared the first look at the new Seven – or should it be Six? – in the upcoming season, featuring Chase Crawford's The Deep, Jessie T. Usher's A-Train, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Antony Starr's Homelander, Valorie Curry's Firecracker, and Susan Heyward's Sister Sage.

"There are certain things in this season when I read them that I audibly gasped," Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, recently told Collider about season 4. "I really didn’t see a lot of the beats coming, and that’s very hard to do for a person who’s been on the show for four seasons. The writers just really outdid themselves. The ending is awesome. The ending is fucking nuts. It’s insane."

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are set to arrive on Prime Video on June 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows to add to your watch list.