The Boys spin-off show gets disappointing update as creator reveals there are "lots of hurdles" to make it a reality

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has given a slightly disappointing update on upcoming spin-off Mexico – though it's not all bad.

"They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly. "He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it's a real show. He's got to write an amazing pilot, he's probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we're a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the set-ups and stuff."

There's not much information out there about The Boys: Mexico at the moment, but this latest update from Kripke is a good indication that we might have a while longer to wait for the show to arrive.

"I’m very excited about what we can do because we can do something very interesting in Latin America," The Boys: Mexico executive producer Gael García Bernal said of the show back in 2023. Andor star Diego Luna is also executive producing.

The Boys season 4 has yet to premiere, but season 5 has already been announced, and Gen V season 2 is also in the works – so there's plenty to be watching while we wait for The Boys: Mexico.

The Boys season 4 debuts this June 13, with the first three episodes arriving in one batch – and the rest following weekly until the finale on July 18.

