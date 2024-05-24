The Boys drops first look at The Seven in season 4, but there's one major thing wrong

The first look at The Seven in The Boys season 4 has arrived – but there's one major thing wrong with the picture.

As you can see below, Chase Crawford's The Deep, Jessie T. Usher's A-Train, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Antony Starr's Homelander, Valorie Curry's Firecracker, and Susan Heyward's Sister Sage have assembled for a new photo. Though, count them up, and that's only six Supes.

The Seven is back in three weeks. Or The Six? Can never get the number fuckin right. pic.twitter.com/IXicy5vuQtMay 23, 2024

"The Seven is back in three weeks. Or The Six? Can never get the number fuckin right," The Boys Twitter account captioned the picture.

"They’re still only 6 lmao," says one person , to which someone replies : "Translucent is there in spirit."

"They're still down one more supe to be called 'The Seven,'" points out someone else , with another fan responding : "Haven’t you noticed that’s a running gag? They never have 7."

The Boys season 4 is arriving very soon, and season 5 has already been confirmed. Who knows, maybe season 5 will even see a seventh Supe finally join the ranks of the team…

Beyond that, Gen V season 2 is also on the way, along with another spin-off – The Boys: Mexico.

"They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said recently of the Mexico show. "He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it's a real show. He's got to write an amazing pilot, he's probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we're a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the set-ups and stuff."

The Boys season 4 debuts this June 13, with the first three episodes arriving in one batch – and the rest following weekly until the finale on July 18.

