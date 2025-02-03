The Boys fans have some big theories about where Eric Kripke will take Soldier Boy in season 5

With The Boys season 5 in the midst of filming, fans are already speculating about what to expect from the final episodes of Prime Video's popular superhero show. One particular theory argues that Soldier Boy, who is set to have a bigger role in the next season, could be joining the Seven alongside Homelander.

After being betrayed by Butcher in season 3, Jensen Ackles' character could be inclined to choose Homelander's side, which would allow us to enjoy their twisted father-son relationship. Even if Soldier Boy seems to hate Homelander and his nazi tendencies too, he is no hero either, and he is thirsty for revenge against The Boys, so it's not an outrageous possibility.

"I mean Homelander could probably bribe him with freedom and the boys did betray him so I bet he hates them even more", argued one Reddit user in a post discussing the theory. "I don’t see him joining anyone. He hates Homelander, he now hates Butcher," replied another.

"Gotta remember he never got to confront the old Noir, so he would probably be dead set on him, regardless if the new Noir can explain himself. That surely will be a plot line to follow. Plus there is no way Solider Boy will take orders from a younger guy like Homelander," said another fan.

Beyond the Seven, some fans have some exciting ideas for Soldier Boy's role in the ending of the show, with one writing: "I'm thinking he [Soldier Boy] will end up depowering both Butcher and Homelander during their final confrontation, leaving Butcher to beat up Homie the old fashion way."

What we do know is that showrunner Eric Kripke is definitely interested in exploring Soldier Boy and Homelander's bond, and he even hinted at what's to come.

"You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy," Kripke told exclusively to Gamesradar+ at SDCC 2024. "There's a lot of material there, how soldier boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," he added.

It seems like the two characters might bury the hatchet in season 5, despite getting off on the wrong foot on their last meeting. After all, they have Billy Butcher as a common enemy: Billy Butcher. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke revealed.

If Soldier Boy is going to "be with the supes", as Kripke said, it sounds like the theory saying he's joining the Seven might be spot on. For now, we will have to wait to find out.

The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video right now. The Boys season 5 is set to air in 2026. For more, see our list of the best shows on Prime Video.