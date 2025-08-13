The Boys actor Antony Starr says goodbye to his iconic Supe Homelander in farewell post: "We created a monster... and I will miss him"

Filming has already wrapped on The Boys season 5 and, now, Antony Starr has found the right time to say goodbye to his iconic Homelander character.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Starr paid tribute to the cast, crew, creator Eric Kripke, and – of course – The Boys' wonderfully twisted fanbase.

"This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience," Starr wrote. "And of course huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character [Eric Kripke]. We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother." You can read the full post below.

Antony Starr's Homelander has been at the centre of some of The Boys' most controversial and shocking moments. Whether it was a unique act of self-love, an obsession with milk, or bumping off some of the Prime Video series' most notable characters, the stars-and-stripes-clad Supe is almost always around to wreak havoc.

As of The Boys season 5, the leader of the Seven is firmly embedded in the corridors of Washington as a major figure in the U.S. government. With The Boys either on the run or in captivity, it appears all roads lead to the White House in the final season.

