Charlie Cox isn't kidding – the Daredevil star thinks he'd have "a lot of fun" playing DC's Joker

If there's anyone better at dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight, it's Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox. Fitting then, that he'd consider taking on DC's Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker, if it weren't for all the incredible performances that have already brought the legendary villain to life.

While attending Fan Expo in San Francisco, the star, who is set to return to the MCU as the Man Without Fear, was asked if there were another comic book character he'd like to play. Being careful with his answer, Cox confessed, “I wouldn’t want to take it on based on the actors you have in the past because they’re so brilliant, but I was thinking, like, the Joker would be a lot of fun.”

Stepping into those clown shoes is serious business, though. As a result, Cox quickly acknowledged what came before and who is coincidentally GamesRadar's favorite iteration of the character in the ranking of on-screen Jokers . “If you could find a way to do something… You know, I mean, Heath Ledger, for me, nailed that part, obviously. If you could find a new take on it in some way, that would be cool.”

The next iteration of Gotham City's laughing lunatic of a villain we can expect to meet will be Barry Keoghan's, who was briefly teased as Mr. J at the end of Matt Reeves' The Batman . However, that still leaves a vacancy for a new Joker to face Batman in James Gunn's DC Universe. However, that all depends on whether he even gets dealt into Andy Muschietti's Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which will see Bats on Dad duty for the first time on the big screen watching over his son, Damien Wayne, as the new and very short-tempered Robin.

Cox will be busy fighting crime instead of causing it when he returns to Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Again, which descends on Disney+ on March 4. Get warmed up with the latest trailer here.