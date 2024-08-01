Batman: Caped Crusader star talks crafting a Harley Quinn without the Joker and what that season 2 tease could mean for her villain

Warning - the following features spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader...

When you think of the Joker, another character probably comes to mind - Harley Quinn - and the same is also true vice versa. However, Harley Quinn doesn't need no damn man to captivate our imagination as Prime Video's new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader further proves.

Here, Jamie Chung voices Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn, in a season that notably doesn't feature Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime (well, mostly, more on that later) and for the actor, that was the draw of the role. Speaking to GamesRadar+ and other press at a roundtable at SDCC 2024, Chung said it was a thrill to "flip the switch" being given the opportunity to craft a Harley without a Joker.

As she explained, Harley is more than managing a life of crime by herself: "I love the fact that it's a feminist role you could say... her pure existence doesn't evolve around a man. I think they really flipped the switch with that but I also love the origin story of her becoming a psychiatrist, learning the ins and outs. You get to understand why she does the work - she wants to use and take all that information to manipulate her clients.

"She's the Robin Hood of Gotham, she takes from the rich and gives to herself, she doesn't need a sugar daddy, she's just mind fucking all these people. She's my hero!"

(Image credit: Prime Video)

However, as we mentioned above the Joker does indeed make a brief appearance in Batman: Caped Crusader right at the very end of the first season. He crops up in the final seconds as a tease for where season 2 might take the story, with audiences being treated to a glimpse of a pair of eyes on a face of white make-up. As his victims around him laugh in pain, the Joker does not giggle, simply uttering a single word in a low voice - 'perfect'.

So, what does Chung make of all this and what could it possibly mean for her Harley? Well, whilst the actor is holding her cards close to her chest, she can reveal that whilst the episode she has recorded already for the upcoming second season doesn't see the two meet, she hopes that eventually they will.

As Chung concludes, laughing: "I can tell you what happens. They meet on Raya, she swipes right, they go on this date... I'm joking! No, I don't know if the characters ever meet in this series nor do I know what happens in season 2, but I don't think they have anything to do with each other without giving anything away. But I fucking hope so. They asked me to do one episode for season 2 so far so I'm really hoping that the two collide then she dumps him and he goes on this downward spiral." We will keep our fingers crossed Chung gets her wish as that sure sounds fun!

