This is not a drill: Zack Snyder says the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to theaters

Zack Snyder has announced that the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League is headed to theaters.

"Want to see ZSJL on the big screen... stay tuned for a date," Snyder posted on Vero, along with a photo of Ben Affleck as Batman.

Zack Snyder's Justice League aka the Snyder Cut is the director's cut of the 2017 DCEU movie. Snyder directed the film before having to leave the production, and Joss Whedon was hired to take over in his absence. The film ultimately underperformed at the box office and received negative reviews, with many finding the tone inconsistent (Whedon went happier, with more humor, whereas Snyder stuck to the darker, grittier style he's known for). Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay, with Whedon receiving a writing credit after his takeover.

The cast includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

Following the film's release, fans launched a years-long campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut – which sits at a 242-minute runtime. It was finally released to Max in 2021 and was better received by fans and critics alike.

Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have a theatrical release date, but we'll let you know as soon it's announced.