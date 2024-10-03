When is Joker: Folie à Deux on streaming? A look ahead to a potential Max release date

Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the year's most anticipated upcoming movies, with Joaquin Phoenix returning as Arthur Fleck – and Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn.

While the film hits theaters on October 4, you might be wondering when you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home. No streaming date has been confirmed for Joker: Folie à Deux just yet, but we've calculated a potential release window below to tide you over while we wait for confirmation.

So, for the lowdown on the potential Joker: Folie à Deux streaming release date, head to the below. It's totally spoiler-free, too, so you can read before you've seen the movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Joker 2 doesn't yet have a Max release date, so we'll have to make an educated guess about when we can see it on the streamer.

The first Joker movie hit HBO on May 16, 2020 and Max on its launch date of May 27, 2020. It was released theatrically on October 4, 2019, so that's a gap of 7 months.

However, it's likely that we can expect the gap for the sequel to be a little shorter, since the streaming landscape is very different in a post-covid world. Recent Warner Bros. release Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice released on September 6, and it will hit PVOD on October 8. That means Joker 2 could be available for PVOD in November.

A streaming date is harder to predict. This year's Warner Bros. releases have tended to arrive on streaming about two to four months after their theatrical release: Dune 2 released theatrically on March 1 and began streaming on May 21, while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga released in theaters on May 24 and arrived on Max on August 16. Similarly, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released in theaters on March 29 and streamed on July 4.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The deciding factor here will likely be Folie à Deux's box office total. The first Joker movie grossed over $1 billion at the box office, and, while Joker 2 is tracking lower than its predecessor, if it proves a financial hit, it's probable that Warner Bros. will keep it in theaters for longer.

So, with all that said, we can expect Joker: Folie à Deux on Max at some point from this December to February 2025, with a PVOD release likely in November.

We'll keep this page updated once a firm release date is announced, but, until then, check out our Joker: Folie à Deux review for our spoiler-free verdict, or our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order if you're in the mood for a marathon.