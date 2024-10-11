We've got our best look yet at the Venom frog, and it will haunt your nightmares

Forget Venom 3's symbiote horse, we're all about Venom Frog following the Sony Marvel movie's latest TV spot.

Fans of the franchise lost their minds back in June, when the film's first trailer saw the gooey guy merge himself with a stallion – and, in one of the series' most bizarre visuals yet, had Tom Hardy's reluctant antihero Eddie Brock ride 'em. Now it seems like the titular alien has set his sights on another animal...

In a new promo, a voiceover jokes, "It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a fish, and a... frog?" as we get a proper glimpse at the gross-out amphibian. In an added fun twist, you can see what your pet would look like if it were to bond with Venom using Sony Pictures' Venomizer.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Official "Venom Frog & Fish" TV Spot (New Footage) pic.twitter.com/pVinCnKh1xOctober 10, 2024

Officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, the threequel has been confirmed to be the last movie in the franchise. Kelly Marcel directs, with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor starring alongside Hardy. While the plot is still relatively under wraps, we can deduce from existing teasers that it'll see Eddie and Venom face off against Knull. In the comics, the villain essentially forged the symbiotes from the Living Abyss to slaughter the Celestials and other deities who threatened him.

After beheading a Celestial with a symbiote sword found himself stranded on an unidentified planet after a local (remember Thor: Love and Thunder villain Gorr?) stole the weapon and unwittingly followed in his footsteps. Later, he conquered worlds with the help of his army of hive-mind Symbiote Dragons. Though he hit a snag when two of the dragons came to Earth, and his connection to them was severed when Thor bested one of the beasts.

Venom: The Last Dance releases on October 24 in the US, and October 25 in the UK. For more, check out our roundup of the upcoming movies being released throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond.