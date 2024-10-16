Watchmen Chapter 2 trailer sees Rorschach behind bars

The first trailer for Watchmen Chapter 2 has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, things aren't looking so good for our heroes – especially after Rorschach is sent to jail after committing a seemingly unprompted murder.

The second of the previously announced two-part film is directed by Brandon Vietti from a screenplay penned by Michael Straczynski.

Per the official synopsis, Watchmen Chapter II sees its "outlawed superheroes grapple with their personal lives and each other while racing the clock to solve a deepening mystery connected to an impending nuclear war between the United States and Russia."

The main cast includes Troy Baker as Adrian Veidt aka Ozymandias, Matthew Rhys as Daniel Dreiberg aka Nite Owl II, Rick D. Wasserman as Edward Blake aka The Comedian, Michael Cerveris as Dr. Jon Osterman aka Doctor Manhattan, Adrienne Barbeau as Sally Jupiter aka Silk Spectre, Katee Sackhoff as Laurie Juspeczyk aka Silk Spectre 2, Phil Fondacaro as Tom Ryan aka Big Figure, and Titus Welliver as Walter Joseph Kovacs aka Rorschach.

Here's your exclusive first look at the trailer for Watchmen Chapter II, available on Digital on November 26 and Blu-ray on December 3. pic.twitter.com/DZthw3FSuxOctober 16, 2024

The limited comic book series was created by writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins and first hit shelves in 1986. A limited series created by Damon Lindelof premiered on HBO in 2019 and was nominated for 26 Primetime Emmy Awards – taking home 11.

Watchmen Chapter 2 will available to own on digital, 4K UHD, and blu-ray on November 26. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows that you need to know about, or check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.