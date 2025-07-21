MCU head Kevin Feige says Marvel is "working on the next three [phases] right now" and they will be "directly impacted" by the next Avengers movies

Marvel is entering the last phase of The Multiverse Saga this week with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is leading towards the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. But what can we expect from the superhero franchise once Marvel Phase 6 is over?

At a roundtable Q&A with Feige attended by GamesRadar+ and other journalists, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke about the future of the MCU, and how many phases and sagas they have planned at this point.

"A saga is three phases, so we're working on the next three right now," he said during the roundtable discussion. "But really, the first one of the next saga is directly impacted by what we're doing right now with these movies and Secret Wars"

After The Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) and the Multiverse Saga (Phases 4-6), a brand-new saga will start at the MCU, although we'll have to wait a few years to know exactly what it will look like.

Feige also said that Avengers: Secret Wars will be the catalyst for an MCU that will be very different from the one we know now.

"We're utilizing that [story] not just to round out the stories we've been telling post-Endgame, just as importantly – and you can look at the Secret War comics for where that takes you – it very, very much sets us up for the future. Endgame, literally, was about endings. Secret Wars is about beginnings," he explained to a group of journalists at a press event last Friday.

Feige revealed that they're thinking of resetting the story into a "singular timeline", which would make sense after focusing so many recent and upcoming storylines on the Multiverse. He also teased that, after Secret Wars, the X-Men will be recast for a movie directed by Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier, and he opened the door for iconic characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers to be recast eventually.

