Avengers: Secret Wars will "reset" the MCU into a "singular timeline," but Kevin Feige says it's not quite a reboot: "Reboot is a scary word"

Kevin Feige has revealed that a Marvel "reset" is in the works – though it's not a full reboot.

The news comes ahead of Marvel Phase 6 kicking off in just a few days with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As Feige explained to assembled journalists at a press event (via Variety), Avengers: Secret Wars will be the catalyst for a new MCU. "We're utilizing that [story] not just to round out the stories we've been telling post-Endgame, just as importantly – and you can look at the Secret War comics for where that takes you – it very, very much sets us up for the future," Feige revealed. "Endgame, literally, was about endings. Secret Wars is about beginnings."

But, it's not going to be a complete overhaul. "Reboot is a scary word," Feige said. "Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline – we're thinking along those lines."

He added: "X-Men is where that will happen next." Feige also confirmed that, post-Secret Wars, the X-Men will be recast for a movie directed by Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier. Plus, he commented that even characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers would be recast eventually.

Next up for Marvel is Fantastic Four, which stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

That movie arrives on July 24 in the UK and July 25 in the US. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or how to watch the Marvel movies in order for even more on the MCU.