Matt Reeves says that Robert Pattinson's Batman will join the DCU only if it "makes sense"

Robert Pattinson is the star of Matt Reeves' ongoing Batman trilogy, but could the actor also play a big part in the wider DC Universe? With James Gunn and Peter Safran leading a new era for the franchise, anything is possible, but only if it "makes sense".

That's what Reeves answered when asked about the possibility of Pattinson joining the DCU, making clear that the focus right now for both of them is on the sequel to 2022's The Batman.

"It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," the director told Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes red carpet. "There was a story I wanted to tell, we're calling it the epic crime saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do, and it's been important to me to be able to play that out," he added.

"James and Peter have been really great about that, and they're letting us do that. What the future brings, I can't really tell you, I have no idea right now, except that my head is down now about getting The Batman 2 shooting and to make it something really special, which of course it's the most important thing."

Horowitz asked one last time about the possibility of Pattinson being chose as the DCU's Batman, but Reeves didn't give anything away. "I don't know, we'll have to see where that goes", he said.

The filmmaker also had to answer a few questions about the upcoming sequel, which was recently delayed to 2027. "We're still finishing the script, and there's been so many things going on. Next year is very much about getting into production, and getting the movie going, and we're very excited about it," Reeves told THR at the Globes.

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.