Galactus actor Ralph Ineson debuted in the MCU over a decade ago with a different Marvel role, but you probably forgot

Ralph Ineson has brought Galactus to life on screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is now in cinemas, but that wasn't the first time the actor stepped onto a Marvel set.

Back in 2014, Ineson debuted in the MCU in James Gunn's first Guardians of the Galaxy as a Ravager pilot who was part of Yondu's crew. We can see him in the back of some scenes in the film (this Reddit user caught a good one), but it's such a small role that we can't blame you for forgetting.

It doesn't help that Ineson wasn't a well-known actor at that time, although that was going to change soon with the release of Robert Eggers' debut feature The Witch in 2015. The actor went on to play very small roles in some major sagas like Star Wars (he played a Senior First Order Officer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi), as well as critically-acclaimed shows like Peaky Blinders and Chernobyl.

Among many other projects, we've seen him (and heard his incredible voice) in recent movies like The First Omen, The Creator, and Eggers' Nosferatu.

Now he is back in the MCU with the biggest character of his career – quite literally. As Galactus, he embodies a cosmic entity who consumes planets to sustain his life force, and it's absolutely terrifying as he faces Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm.

Ralph Ineson wore a full, practical Galactus costume to film his scenes in the film. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes look showing exactly what the costume he wore on set looks like. "It literally took an army to get Galactus onto screen, and I'm very proud of the end product of all our hard work," he wrote on Instagram.

