Galactus actor Ralph Ineson reveals the impressive practical costume he wore for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the wholesome story behind his homemade version might be even better

It's been no secret for some time that Ralph Ineson wore a full, practical Galactus costume to film his scenes in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and now, the actor himself has revealed a behind-the-scenes look from the blockbuster film showing exactly what the costume he wore on set looks like.

Here's the post:

Ineson's incredibly detailed MCU costume perfectly captures the essence of the comic book version (aside from his admittedly adorable Yoda socks). But that's not all. Included in the image is Ineson's own daughter who is wearing a Galactus helmet herself - one that she made by hand as a gift for Ineson when he got the part.

For what it's worth, Ineson's Galactus is even more impressive in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, delivering what may be the most comic accurate portrayal of a character in the MCU, an especially great feat considering his funky Silver Age design.

Indeed, the film captured Marvel's First Family just about as closely as may be possible in a film. And with its focus on the FF as a family, it's especially endearing that Ralph Ineson's daughter was so involved in her dad's time as Galactus. I'd be incredibly proud and excited too.

What's interesting is that, in comics, Galactus does indeed have a daughter, Galacta, who has mostly been seen in alt-reality stories. She's recently gotten some attention thanks to her role as the announcer in the smash-hit video game Marvel Rivals.

