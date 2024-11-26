Deadpool and Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds is now helping bring another, unexpected superhero to life on the big screen

After scoring one of the biggest box office hits of the year with Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds will now help bring another mighty superhero to the big screen. Don't expect anything remotely similar to Deadpool, though.

Reynolds' producing company, Maximum Effort Productions, is working on a movie adaptation of the popular cartoon Mighty Mouse alongside Paramount Animation.

Matt Lieberman, who wrote Reynolds' 2021 adventure movie Free Guy, is set to write the script.

The character made his debut in the short film The Mouse of Tomorrow, in 1942, changing his name to Mighty Mouse a couple of years later. The rodent superhero, with his iconic red and yellow suit, went on to star in close to a hundred theatrical short films over the next 20 years. In the '80s, the show was rebooted for a new generation of fans in Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Paramount has been trying to bring the character to the big screen since the early 2000s, when they first announced their intention to adapt the cartoon into a movie. It seems like things are starting to finally move forward now with the involvement of Reynolds' producing company and a new script in the works.

It's unclear at this point what will be the extent of Reynolds' involvement in the movie beyond his role as a producer, so we will have to wait for more details.

For now, the actor is on top of the world following Deadpool and Wolverine's record-breaking box office run last summer. The MCU movie, co-starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reynolds also starred this year in John Krasinski's family-friendly movie IF, which pays tribute to imaginary friends.

The Might Mouse movie has yet to announce a release date. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left to arrive this year, and get planning your theater trips with our roundup of the biggest movie release dates.