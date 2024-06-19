Deadpool and Wolverine director says there were "early conversations" about what couldn’t be in the movie – so they wrote a joke about it

Deadpool & Wolverine may be Marvel Studios' first R-Rated feature, but that doesn't mean it could go all the way with some of its more risque jokes.

"I’m so wary of what I can say but certainly there were early conversations about overt drug use," director Shawn Levy tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, June 20, which features Deadpool and Wolverine on the cover.

The solution, then, became clear: "And we thought that was an interesting conversation," Levy says. "Let’s actually write a dialogue scene about having had it."

Deadpool, ever the cheeky fourth-wall-breaking scamp, mentioned cocaine as "the one thing [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] says is off the table." It's a moment that even cropped up in a Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, as Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth chastises Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) for offering up some 'Bolivian marching powder.'

So, for those wondering if Deadpool would hold anything back for its third instalment and its first under the MCU umbrella, this line (pun absolutely intended) is proof enough that almost nothing is off-limits. Almost.

For more from our cover feature, check out what director Levy had to say about the current state of Marvel, why he's keen for a Spider-Man and Deadpool crossover, and which comic book movie Ryan Reynolds loves.

Deadpool 3 is released on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.