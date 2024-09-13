The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations. First up, Emily in Paris returns with the second part of season 4 – and things are getting festive in France. Elsewhere on Netflix, Joey King stars in new dystopian movie Uglies, while UK subscribers can also catch horror movie Cobweb. As for US viewers, Max subscribers can now catch up on Alex Garland's latest film Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst as a war photographer documenting the US in turmoil.

If you'd rather get stuck into a TV show, new documentary series In Vogue: The 90s sees a host of A-listers (including Baz Lurhmann and Nicole Kidman) unpacking an influential cultural decade through the lens of the iconic fashion magazine on Hulu and Disney Plus. US viewers can also watch new comedy series How to Die Alone on Hulu or settle in for an Elementary rewatch with all seven seasons now streaming on Prime Video.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 has arrived on Netflix, with another five episodes now available to stream. Bon appétit! Or should we say "Joyeux Noel?" Part 2 kicks off with a Christmas episode – and Emily (Lily Collins) ends up stranded in France for the holidays, despite having plans to return Stateside. This results in some awkward, love triangle-esque, last-minute festive plans for Emily and co., and things only get messier from there. Business as usual, then.

Uglies

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Joey King stars in new Netflix movie Uglies, based on the YA novel of the same name by Scott Westerfield. She plays Tally, a girl living in a dystopian version of the future where everyone is turned "pretty" by cosmetic surgery at the age 16. As her sixteenth birthday approaches, Tally decides to rebel and stay "ugly" forever – and soon discovers that perfection is even more sinister than she first thought. Directed by Charlie's Angels helmer McG, Laverne Cox and Keith Powers also star.

In Vogue: The 90s

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

New documentary series In Vogue: The 90s tells the story of the fashion industry in the '90s through the eyes of the editors of the world's most iconic fashion magazine: Anna Wintour, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, and Tonne Goodman. Other famous faces making an appearance include Baz Lurhmann, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Campbell. Episodes 1-3 are available to watch now, with the final three installments dropping next Friday.

Civil War

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Ex Machina director Alex Garland's latest movie is now streaming on Max after hitting theaters earlier this year. In Civil War, Kirsten Dunst plays seasoned war photographer Lee, while Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Alien: Romulus' Cailee Spaeny make up the rest of the group of photographers and journalists joining her on a dangerous journey from New York City to Washington DC before rebel forces take the White House.

How to Die Alone

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell takes the lead in new comedy How to Die Alone. As well as writing and showrunning the series, she plays Mel, a broke JFK employee who's given up on love and life – until she experiences an accidental brush with death, which propels her on a journey to start living every day to the fullest, by any means necessary. All four episodes are streaming now.

Elementary seasons 1-7

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

All seven seasons of Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary are now streaming on Prime Video in the US. Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu take on the roles of Holmes and Watson, swapping London for New York City. In this version, Joan Watson starts off as Sherlock's sober companion, before going on to become his crime-solving partner. The series' cast also includes Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer as Moriarty and House of the Dragon's Rhys Ifans as Sherlock's brother Mycroft.

Cobweb

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

After releasing in theaters last year, Cobweb is now streaming on Netflix in the UK. The horror movie, directed by Samuel Bodin, follows eight-year-old Peter (C'mon C'mon's Woody Norman), who's haunted by a tapping noise in his bedroom walls –and he soon begins to fear that his overprotective parents (Cloverfield's Lizzy Caplan and The Boys' Anthony Starr) may be hiding a terrible secret from him.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.