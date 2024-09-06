The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we're back with some more streaming recommendations to fill out your watchlist from Friday night to Sunday evening. First up, Gary Oldman-led thriller series Slow Horses returns for season 4 at Apple TV Plus. Elsewhere in TV Land, Nicole Kidman stars in murder mystery series The Perfect Couple on Netflix, and it's time to go back to school with new comedy English Teacher, which streams on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere.

As for movies, the director of Green Room is back with a new thriller, Rebel Ridge, which is out now on Netflix. Plus, US viewers can rewatch Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron on Max and Tom Cruise actioner Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix, while UK Netflix subscribers can catch up on star-studded psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct.

Slow Horses season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Slow Horse returns to Apple TV Plus for season 4. The series follows a group of MI5 rejects, led by Oldman's Lamb, who have been relegated to desk jobs instead of being fired but somehow still find themselves entangled in the world of international espionage. The new season will be based on Spook Street, the fourth novel in Mick Herron's Slough House series – and it's set to go off with a bang. Plus, Lord of the Rings' Hugo Weaving joins the cast for the latest installment. New episodes will drop every Wednesday until October 9.

Rebel Ridge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix actioner Rebel Ridge stars Old's Aaron Pierre as ex-Marine Terry Richards. When he attempts to post bail for his cousin, he finds himself in a stand-off against the corrupt local police force after they unjustly seize his money – and things soon take a turn for the violent. The movie was written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, who previously helmed thrillers like Green Room and Hold the Dark, and the cast also includes AnnaSophia Robb and James Cromwell.

The Perfect Couple

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple, a new mystery series from Netflix. She plays a wealthy novelist who disapproves of her son's fiancee, Amelia (Bad Sisters' Eve Hewson), who he's set to marry imminently. Not so imminently, however, it turns out when a body is found on the Nantucket beach on the eve of their wedding – and every guest suddenly becomes a suspect. All six episodes, which were directed by The Night Manager helmer Susanna Bier, are available to stream now.

English Teacher

(Image credit: FX)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

New comedy-drama series English Teacher stars Brian Jordan Alvarez, who's previously had roles in movies like M3GAN and shows like Jane the Virgin. He plays (you guessed it) an English teacher at a high school as he tries to navigate workplace politics and balance the demands of both his students and their parents. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with new episodes releasing every Monday until October 14.

The Boy and the Heron

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli/GKIDS)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

The latest movie from Studio Ghibli is finally available to stream at home. The Boy and the Heron follows Mahito, a 12-year-old boy mourning the death of his mother and struggling to feel at home in a new town. When he encounters a talking heron (voiced, exuberantly, by Robert Pattinson in the film's English dub) who informs him that his mother is still alive, he embarks on a poignant and fantastical journey to try and find her. The English-language voice cast also includes Florence Pugh, Christian Bale, and Willem Dafoe.

Edge of Tomorrow

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise Cruise as Major William Cage, a soldier in the war against aliens on Earth who finds himself stuck in a time loop, returning to the start of the same day every time he's killed. He teams up with fellow soldier Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to try to harness his newfound power in an attempt to defeat enemy forces. Directed by Doug Liman and released in 2014, the cast also includes Brendan Gleeson and Bill Paxton.

Mothers' Instinct

(Image credit: NEON)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in Mother's Instinct, a '60s-set psychological thriller about two suburban housewives whose relationship as best friends and next-door neighbors is shattered after a tragic accident. As their friendship unravels, suspicion and paranoia threaten to engulf both their lives as each of them tries to blame the other for what happened. The movie had a theatrical release in the UK back in March, so now's your time to catch up if you missed it on the big screen.

