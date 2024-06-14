The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we're back with a fresh batch of streaming recommendations to see you through the weekend. It's a great time for TV lovers, too, with several new and returning shows gracing our screens. The Boys, House of the Dragon, and Bridgerton all return, while Jake Gyllenhaal fronts Apple TV Plus thriller Presumed Innocent, marking his small screen debut.

As for movies, there's bloody comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies over on Netflix UK and Am I OK?, a new light-hearted drama that sees Madame Web's Dakota Johnson play a 30-something navigating the newfound realization that she's a lesbian. In short, there's something for everyone, so keep scrolling to find out why you should be hitting play on each of our picks over the next couple of days...

The Boys season 4

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The Boys is back for another dose of foul-mouthed, blood-and-guts superhero action as Karl Urban's Billy Butcher – acutely aware of his ticking clock, with only six months to live – aims to ground Homelander (Antony Starr) once and for all. Beyond The Boys' chief concern is another altogether more political problem, as head-popper-in-chief Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inches perilously close to the White House. Throw in a blend of razor-sharp social commentary from Eric Kripke and his writing staff, dozens of trademark gross-out moments, and a clutch of surprise cameos from Hollywood and beyond, and The Boys looks set to soar once more on Prime Video.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's wildly popular regency romp is back with the second half of its third season this week. Picking up right where we left off in that carriage scene, the next four episodes will deal with the fallout of Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) engagement. However, don't expect smooth sailing for the couple as Pen's secret identity as Lady Whistledown remains an obstacle to overcome, as does the cruelty of the ton. The first half of season 3 broke records for the streamer, and Netflix will be hoping that the second part follows suit to become one of the most popular shows ever released. Now that would be quite a fortuitous match, indeed!

Am I OK?

(Image credit: HBO/Max)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max (US) / NOW (UK)

Am I OK? finally arrives on streaming this week after first premiering at Sundance Film Festival way back in 2022. The comedy-drama from married directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a 32-year-old woman coming to terms with her sexuality. When she tells her best friend (Sonoya Mizuno) that she's a lesbian, the latter helps her navigate the queer dating pool as a newly out woman. The film was inspired by writer Lauren Pomerantz's experience of figuring out her sexuality in her 30s, who told USA Today that she hopes it will help audiences understand "there is no timeline and there should be no timeline" when it comes to coming out.

Presumed Innocent

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Ready for some riveting courtroom drama? Well, look no further than Presumed Innocent. Based on the bestselling novel by Scott Turow, the show stars Road House's Jake Gyllenhaal as Chicago-based prosecutor Rusty Sabich, whose world gets turned upside down when he is suspected of committing a horrific murder. As the evidence piles up, Rusty must try to maintain his innocence whilst fighting to hold his family and marriage together.

Sound familiar? That may be because Turow's highly popular story was adapted into a movie in the '90s, with Star Wars' Harrison Ford in Gyllenhaal's role. The new eight-episode limited series, written by Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley and produced by Lost's J.J. Abrams, boasts a star-studded cast including Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

(Image credit: A24)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Who wants to play? Comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies is now streaming on Netflix in the UK, which is great news for anyone who is yet to see the 2022 viral hit or fancies playing the dangerous game once again. Director Halina Reijn's wickedly smart tale sees events at a house party take a turn for the worse as a group of friends play a murder in the dark style game. The brilliant cast includes The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg, Foundation's Lee Pace, Shiva Baby's Rachel Sennott, and comedian Pete Davidson in a film that delivers both scares and laughter.

Under the Bridge

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Rebecca (Riley Keough), a New York-based author, returns to her small hometown in Victoria, Canada to do research for her next book, only to find herself at the center of a chilling murder investigation in dark, true crime drama Under the Bridge. While back, she sparks up an unusual friendship with troubled 14-year-old Josephine (Chloe Guidry), who claims she was involved with the death of her former pal Reena (Vritika Gupta). But the John Gotti-obsessed youngster's "confession" just seems to spark further confusion surrounding the case. Is she really responsible, or is she just naively looking for mobster-style notoriety?

In an interesting meta twist, the series – which has been available to stream in the US since April, but has only just made it across the pond – is based on the real-life Rebecca Godfrey's nonfiction novel, and also stars Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone.

House of the Dragon season 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: Worldwide, from Sunday, June 16 in the US and Monday, June 17 in the UK

Watch now: Max (US) / NOW (UK)

Call the banners – House of the Dragon is finally back. The new season will chronicle the next chapter in the bloody Targaryen civil war, AKA the Dance of Dragons. Expect fire, blood, and, of course, plenty of dragons. The first episode will be available to watch this Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK, with the remaining seven episodes following weekly. And, the good news is season 3 has already been confirmed, which means there's more Targaryen drama on the way.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.