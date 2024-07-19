The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you've worked your way through your watch list and need something new to get stuck into this weekend, we've got you covered with a new batch of streaming recommendations. This week, there's plenty of new TV coming our way, with Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 out now on Netflix and new Natalie Portman-led drama Lady in the Lake arriving on Apple TV Plus. And, while some shows are just starting, others are wrapping up with dramatic finales – the final episodes of The Boys season 4 and The Acolyte are now streaming on Prime Video and Disney Plus.

As for movies, Dave Bautista returns for comedy sequel My Spy: The Eternal City over on Prime Video. Plus, two of this year's new releases are now available to stream at home: Daisy Ridley's real-life historical drama Young Woman and the Sea is on Disney Plus and Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart, is available for US viewers to watch on Max.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The final season of Cobra Kai is here – well, the first part of it, anyway, as the first five episodes of season 6 are now streaming (part 2 will follow in November, with part 3 arriving sometime in 2025). The latest installment picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley and the gang in the midst of a fresh start as they prepare for the Sekai Taikai, AKA the karate world championships. So far, so peaceful, but John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaping from prison but might be about to change that…

My Spy: The Eternal City

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman return for My Spy: The Eternal City, a sequel to 2020's My Spy. CIA operative JJ (Bautista) is persuaded to accompany Sophie (Coleman), his precocious pre-teen charge from the first movie, on a school trip to Italy. However, things don't quite go to plan when the pair get caught up in a terrorist plot. Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong reprise their roles as JJ's CIA colleagues, while Anna Faris and Craig Robinson join the cast for round two.

Lady in the Lake

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Natalie Portman takes on her first small-screen leading role in Lady in the Lake, a new drama series from Honey Boy director Alma Har'el. Set in '60s Baltimore, she plays Maddie, a woman trying to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, whose path crosses with mother and bartender Cleo (Obi-Wan Kenobi's Moses Ingram) while trying to get to the bottom of a young girl's disappearance. The cast also includes Scream's Mikey Madison, A Quiet Place's Noah Jupe, and incoming Superman David Corenswet.

Young Woman and the Sea

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley plays real-life swimmer Trudy Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea, which tells the story of the first woman to swim the English Channel in 1926. Directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Rønning, the cast also includes Christopher Eccleston, Stephen Graham, and Fleabag's Sian Clifford. The film had a limited theatrical run last month, and it's now streaming on Disney Plus.

For more, dive into our Daisy Ridley interview on the inspirational sports movie.

The Boys season 4 finale

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After an explosive eight-week run, The Boys season 4 has come to an end on Prime Video. The stakes have never been higher for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and co. as new information comes to light and the virus looms large. More cracks are starting to show in the Seven, too – and, of course, there's election day to contend with. This is The Boys, after all, so don't expect things to end quietly.

The Acolyte finale

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

It's not just The Boys wrapping things up this week – The Acolyte has also reached its conclusion on Disney Plus. After the revelations in the penultimate episode's flashbacks, Osha (Amandla Stenberg) must contend with her newfound knowledge – and her new relationship with Qimir (Manny Jacinto) after her twin sister Mae swapped places with her in episode 6. Expect more twists, turns, and a big cameo.

Love Lies Bleeding

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

If you missed Love Lies Bleeding in theaters this spring, you can now catch up (or rewatch) on Max. Kristen Stewart stars as Lou, a gym manager whose violent past threatens to catch up with her when she meets ambitious bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O'Brian). Directed by Saint Maud helmer Rose Glass, this '80s-set romantic thriller is as gnarly a sophomore feature as you'd expect from the filmmaker. Ed Harris, Dave Franco, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's Jena Malone also star.

