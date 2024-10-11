The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means we're serving up another batch of fresh streaming recommendations. And, whether you're in the mood for a movie night or a new series to binge watch, there'll be something here for you.

For starters, Cate Blanchett stars in new thriller series Disclaimer on Apple TV Plus, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, while Lara Croft gets the animated treatment over on Netflix with a new Tomb Raider show. Meanwhile, action spy series Citadel gets an Italian spin-off on Prime Video, and Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna bite off more than they can chew in the boxing world in La Máquina, which streams on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

As for movies, Laura Dern stars in new romantic drama Lonely Planet on Netflix, while US viewers can get their horror fix with spider spook-fest Sting on Hulu and twist-filled Caddo Lake on Max.

Disclaimer

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón helms new Apple TV Plus series Disclaimer. Cate Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist who's built her career on exposing other people's transgressions. However, when she's sent a novel by an anonymous author, she realizes that she's the main character – and the book exposes all her darkest secrets. She scrambles to uncover the writer's identity before it destroys her relationships, and her life, forever. The cast also includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Lesley Manville.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the Survivor video game trilogy with Marvel's Hayley Atwell voicing the titular hero. Per the official synopsis, "Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

Citadel: Diana

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After action-packed espionage show Citadel took Prime Video by storm last year, two international spin-offs followed – Italian series Citadel: Diana, which is out now, and Indian series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which arrives next month. Diana follows the titular spy (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent trapped behind enemy lines at rival organization Manticore. When she finally sees a way out, she must trust an unexpected ally for her plan to work… All six episodes are streaming now.

Lonely Planet

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Laura Dern stars in new Netflix romantic drama Lonely Planet as reclusive novelist Katherine. Afflicted with writer's block, Katherine hopes that getting a place on a prestigious writing retreat in Morocco will help her get back on track. While she's there, though, she ends up meeting a younger man (Liam Hemsworth) who may end up changing her life forever. Erin Brockovich screenwriter Susannah Grant directed and penned the movie.

La Máquina

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna star in new boxing series La Máquina. Bernal is Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna, an aging boxer at a low point in his career, while Luna is his manager who is willing to resort to nefarious methods to get Esteban one last shot at success. All that stands in the way of a rematch is a mysterious underworld organization – and Esteban's own ailing mind. All six episodes are available to watch now.

Sting

(Image credit: Studiocanal)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Ayla Browne (who you may recognize from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) stars in Sting, an arachnid horror movie from director Kiah Roache-Turner. She plays Charlotte, a 12-year-old girl diligently – and secretly – raising a pet spider with… unusual talents. When the creature starts rapidly growing and turns into a flesh-eating monster, Charlotte must take matters into her own hands and fight for her family's survival.

Caddo Lake

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Caddo Lake is a new horror movie produced by M. Night Shyamalan, so you can expect plenty of twists and turns ahead. Dylan O'Brien and Eliza Scanlen (who also appeared in the Shyamalan flick Old) star in the movie, which follows what happens after an eight-year-old girl goes missing at the titular lake. Her disappearance kickstarts a chain of events that links up other tragic events from the past, and threatens to change an already broken family's world irreparably.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host.