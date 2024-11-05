Netflix is removing 20 interactive movies and shows – but not the Black Mirror special

Netflix is removing 20 of its 24 interactive movies and shows from the streamer, including its first-ever interactive title that first premiered seven years ago.

The only remaining interactive titles left to watch will be the movies Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, and the survival shows Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and You vs. Wild.

"The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas," a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge .

These specials allow viewers to participate in what they're watching by making a character's decisions for them via multiple choice options, and ultimately deciding how the movie or show ends. For example, in 2018's Bandersnatch, which stars Will Poulter and Fionn Whitehead, the audience decides the fate of programmer Stefan through a series of choices, down to what he eats for breakfast.

Netflix made its interactive debut with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale back in 2017. The streamer's other interactive specials that didn't make the cut include rom-com Choose Love and animated franchise spin-offs Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, and The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!. Choose Love, which enabled viewers to decide which love interest the movie's protagonist ended up with, was only released on the platform last August.

