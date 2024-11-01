There's a chill in the air now that November is finally here, but thankfully there's plenty of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV. With so much choice out there it can be a little daunting to pick something new on streaming to watch this weekend, which is why I'm here to help you make the decision.

There's literally hundreds of movies and shows to watch across the best streaming services , but you won't want to miss the likes of The Diplomat season 2 – low key one of the best shows on Netflix right now – or A24's Janet Planet, which is undoubtedly one of the best movies on Max right now. There's also some great horror picks out there if you want to keep the Halloween vibes going a little longer.

So below we're going to run you through the best movies and shows to watch this weekend, regardless of whether you are looking for something new on Netflix in November 2024 or looking to get the most out of your Prime, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV subscription.

New movies

Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Prime)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

New Spanish zombie thriller Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End is undoubtedly one of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch this weekend. It follows a rabies-like disease that spreads across the world and turns infected humans into aggressive, dangerous creatures. Javier (Francisco Ortiz) has been depressed and isolated from his family for the past year after the sudden death of his wife, but, as the global situation worsens, his sister convinces him to come and stay with her. He sets off on a perilous journey from mainland Spain to the Canary Islands – with a cat in tow.

Janet Planet (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

New A24 movie Janet Planet is now available to stream on Max. Directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker in her feature film debut, the movie follows 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) over the course of a summer in '90s rural Massachusetts, in the orbit of her charismatic mother Janet (Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson). As three visitors come to stay with the pair over the next few months, Lacy finds herself retreating into a vivid inner world that starts to seep into the outside world. The cast also includes Sophie Okonedo and Will Patton.

The Omen (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Halloween may be over, but spooky season lives on over on Hulu with the arrival of one of the best horror movies of all-time. The original Omen movie, first released in 1976, is now streaming, along with sequels Damien: Omen II, The Final Conflict, and Omen IV: The Awakening (prequel The First Omen is already available to watch on the streamer). The horror movie stars Gregory Peck as an American diplomat living in Rome who switches his son with another child, Damien, without his wife knowing, after their biological son dies. Tragedy and horror start to follow the family around, and it becomes clear that there's something not quite right about Damien…

New TV shows

The Diplomat season 2 premiere (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Keri Russell returns as US Ambassador Kate Wyler in The Diplomat season 2, and she's dealing with the fallout of the deadly explosion in the season 1 finale. As she tries to get to the truth about the threat at the heart of the British government, her only ally seems to be her (almost) ex-husband Hal (Rufus Sewell). Allison Janney joins the cast for season 2 as the Vice President of the United States, and all six episodes are streaming now. If you're still hungry for more, don't panic – The Diplomat season 3 is already in the works, too.

Agatha All Along finale (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Marvel's latest small-screen outing, Agatha All Along, wraps up this week with a double-episode finale – and it may just be one of the best Disney Plus shows around right now. As our journey down the Witches' Road comes to a close, we discover the fate of the remaining coven members as they tackle their final trials, and whether they get everything they wanted when they set out on their journey back in episode 1. Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza star. For more on the show, check out our Agatha All Along finale review and recap.

Disclaimer episode 6 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Disclaimer continues on Apple TV Plus this week, with the series' penultimate episode now streaming. Cate Blanchett stars in the psychological thriller as an acclaimed documentary journalist who finds out she's the subject of an anonymous author's new novel – which exposes her darkest secrets. Things are getting pretty dark as the series progresses, and we're on the edge of our seats waiting for next week's finale – who knows, it may even land as one of the best Apple TV Plus shows. Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Indira Varma, and Lesley Manville also star in the Alfonso Cuarón-directed series.

Looking for something else to watch? Keep the Halloween spirit alive with one of the best Netflix horror movies, or one of the best movies on Disney Plus.