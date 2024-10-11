In a week of big cancelations, Netflix's has just renewed two of its most popular shows

In the same week it announced there would be no more episodes of fantasy series Kaos, Netflix has renewed two of its most popular shows.

Both The Diplomat and Nobody Wants This, which only premiered on the platform on September 26, will be returning. The former, a political thriller starring The Americans' Keri Russell, will be back for season 3 – which is sure to be welcome news to fans, given that its sophomore chapter isn't due to drop until October 31. The latter, a rom-com led by The O.C. actor Adam Brody and The Good Place's Kristen Bell, has landed a second season.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This is currently #1 on Netflix's list of Global Top 10 TV Shows and follows sex podcaster Joanne and newly single rabbi Noah fall in love, while navigating their wildly different day jobs. Veep's Timothy Simons and Succession's Justine Lupe round out the main cast.

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler (Russell), a United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she tries to defuse an international crisis while navigating her failing marriage to a fellow civil servant.

"Season 1 ended with Kate's realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn't the work of a hostile nation – it was the British prime minister," Cahn previously told Tudum. "Now she has to prove it [in season 2]."

"The US and the UK don't spy on each other," she continued. "In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?"

