This weekend brings in a new month, and a brand new streaming list, with titles that have just been added to services across the web. So, as the snow, or rather rain, pours outside, put your feet up and enjoy this weekend’s streaming highlights. There are plenty of new movies and shows to binge across the best streaming services , on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV. But to make it a little easier for you, we have narrowed down the best titles from each platform ready for you to start watching right now.

This weekend there is so much to choose from, including brand new TV shows The Madness and Get Millie Black, as well as Apple TV Plus’ Silo season 2 continuing with its most explosive episode yet. Not to mention a Disney Plus documentary on The Beatles and one of the most emotionally driven animation movies of the past year.

So, what are you waiting for? Below we've everything you need to know about the best movies and shows you should watch this weekend, whether you're on the lookout for titles new on Netflix in November 2024 or just want to get the most out of your subscriptions.

New movies

Robot Dreams (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Starting off this streaming list strong is one of this year’s most touching tales of friendship and personal growth that will tug at anyone's heartstrings. Set in ‘80s New York City, Robot Dreams follows a lonely and anxious Dog who builds his own friend by assembling Robot as a companion. The two become best buddies, but trouble ensues on Labor Day when the friends visit Coney Island and Robot's metal parts start to rust. With Robot unable to move, Dog must once again navigate his lonely world all alone. Based on Robot Dreams by Isaac Asimov, the movie explores how a bond can change your life, and as our writer puts it, is a " tender depiction of loneliness ."

For more on the animation, read our Robot Dreams review .

Beatles '64 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Do we have any Beetles fans in here? If so, this new Disney Plus documentary will be a treat for you. Produced by legendary director Martin Scorsese and helmed by veteran documentary filmmaker David Tedeschi, Beetles ‘64 explores the crazy frenzy that was The Beetles on tour in the US in 1964. Told through rare behind-the-scenes footage and archived tapes, the story follows the band's unprecedented rise to global superstardom after performing on The Ed Sullivan Show, where 73 million viewers tuned in, changing the trajectory of the band forever. The documentary has already dazzled critics, striking up an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes .

New TV shows

Silo season 2 episode 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Didn't you include Silo season 2 in this streaming list just a few weeks ago? Well, yes. But this week’s episode is really worth mentioning. If you aren't already watching one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus , then you really should start now, because things are really kicking off now. As episode 1 introduced us to the new silo and episode 2 returned to the original silo, episode 3 looks at both at the same time. We won't give much else away, but with Rebecca Ferguson back in the lead role as ex-engineer Juliette hellbent on uncovering the truth, Steve Zahn as imprisoned stranger Solo , and Tim Robbins as the seemingly villainous silo leader Bernard, who knows what could happen.

Check out our Silo season 2 review , or see our Silo season 2 release schedule for exactly when episodes are dropping.

Get Millie Black (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

HBO’s streaming service Max is back at it again this weekend with yet another original series, and this time it's a gripping five-part crime noir. Starring Tamara Lawrance, Game of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie, and I May Destroy You’s Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Get Millie Black follows the inimitable female detective Millie-Jean Black who quits her job at Scotland Yard in the UK to return home to Jamaica. But her work is never far behind as pretty much as soon as she lands, she finds herself pursuing a missing persons case. Caught between a ‘gully queen’, a Jamaican Police officer, a game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector, and a go-go-club owner, Millie must get to the bottom of the case, but in doing so, may uncover something a lot bigger than she bargained for.

The Madness (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Starring Rustin’s Colman Domingo, The Madness follows a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who decides to take a sabbatical to follow his dreams of writing the great American novel in Poconos. Sounds peaceful right? Wrong, as his writer’s retreat is cut short when he finds himself witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. On the run from a crime he did not commit, Muncie Daniels desperately fights to clear his name while trying to reconnect with his family and some unlikely allies in the process. Much like some of the best TV shows on Netflix like Unbelievable and The Stranger, The Madness follows the hunt for truth in a world full of mysteries.

Oshi no Ko (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Good news anime fans, a highly popular series that just launched last year has been turned into a live-action show by the Amazon streamer, joining the rest of the best shows on Prime Video . Based on the manga series of the same name by Aka Akasaka, the series Oshi no Ko tells the wild story of a doctor and his recently deceased patient who are murdered by a fan and reborn as twins to a famous Japanese musical idol. Years later, after that same fan kills their mother, the twins break out into the entertainment industry and at the same time try to solve the murderers. If you are a J-pop fan yourself, this one is definitely for you.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or the best movies on Disney Plus.