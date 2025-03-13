6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 14 - 16)

News
By published

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie and Moana 2 are among this week's best streaming releases

Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)
Jump to:

This week, our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch is packed with big names, exciting returns, and unexpected plot twists. Diving into the vast libraries of the best streaming services (including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus) in search of something to watch can be daunting, sometimes even an impossible task, so we're here to help.

From family-friendly titles to exciting fantasy adventures and crime thrillers, we've selected six unmissable movies and TV series to watch over the weekend.

One of the biggest streaming releases of the week (or the month, more like it) is The Electric State, which is now available on Netflix with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt teaming up with the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame). While new upcoming movies land in cinemas, massive stars like Captain America: Brave New World's Anthony Mackie and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo feature in this big-budget production that promises to break records for the streaming platform.

It's not the first title to get a lot of star power in 2025, though, with streaming hits like Max's season 3 of The White Lotus, Hulu's shocking Paradise, and Apple TV Plus' mysterious Severance season 2 among the viewers' favorite choices. The year is only two months and two weeks in, so you should expect even more movies and new TV shows coming up to add to your watchlist in the next few months.

For now, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

The Electric State (Netflix)

The Electric State | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Electric State | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Netflix

One of Netflix's biggest releases this year is now available to stream, so you might just have found your perfect watch for this weekend. With an all-star cast and amazing use of VFX, The Electric State is an ambitious production helmed by the Russo brothers, a filmmaking duo best known for their work in the MCU (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame).

Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the film is set in an alternate version of the '90s following a devastating robot war in America. The story follows Michelle (played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown), a young woman on a quest to find her brother, with the help of a smuggler (Chris Pratt) and his wisecracking sidekick. The cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jason Alexander, as well as voices by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Hank Azaria and Colman Domingo.

For more, read our The Electric State review, and check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Moana 2 (Disney Plus)

Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Disney Plus

Don't worry if you missed it in cinemas last year – Moana 2 is now available to stream on Disney Plus! Ready to dive into the turquoise seas again? This anticipated sequel to the beloved Moana, which was released back in 2016, brings back the titular heroine for another fun, exciting, and family-friendly ride. Even if Lin-Manuel Miranda's absence in the music department is felt, you'll still stay for the gorgeous animation and lovable characters.

Moana 2 follows Moana (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho), Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers in a journey to the far seas of Oceania, which takes them to some dangerous long-lost waters.

For more, read our Moana 2 review, and check out our list for the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

The Parenting (Max)

The Parenting | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube The Parenting | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube
Watch On

Available: US
Watch now: Max

Looking for something unexpected? If the answer is yes, then The Parenting is exactly what you need – an unhinged horror comedy starring some serious acting legends that offers a spin on the haunted house trope.

The story focuses on a young couple (played by Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn) who have planned the perfect weekend getaway in the countryside to introduce their parents to each other. However, tensions run high from the start, and it really doesn't help that the rental haunted by a 400-year-old poltergeist. As you can imagine, weird things start to happen, and the parents (played by Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco, and Dean Norris) seem to be the most affected by the evil spirit.

For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Prestige (Hulu)

The Prestige

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US
Watch now: Hulu

With The Odyssey in the midst of filming right now, we're looking back at one of Christopher Nolan's best movies as it's just been added to Hulu's library. It might not have had the generational impact of Interstellar and the award-winning run of Oppenheimer, but The Prestige is a gem that deserved our attention.

Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman play two 19th-century magicians who start a ferocious rivalry after an illusion goes horribly wrong. Battling for supremacy in their field, the pair will stop at nothing to emerge a winner, with their feud leading to terrible consequences and destruction.

For more, check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

The Wheel of Time season 3 (Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Prime Video

Prime Video's fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan's bestselling book saga, is back this week with new episodes. Season 3 will raise the bar for the story, as new characters come into play and Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred will do anything to protect an increasingly unstable Rand.

The official synopsis reads: "After defeating Ishamael at the end of season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both."

For more, check out all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Dope Thief (Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Dope Thief — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Brian Tyree Henry is already receiving praise for his role in Apple TV Plus' new crime show, Dope Thief, so that's as good as reason as any to give it a watch this weekend. Co-starring Narcos star Wagner Moura, the show premiered this week, with a story based on Dennis Tafoya's book of the same title.

The series follows two long-time friends and small-time delinquents from Philadelphia who get in way over their heads with their latest stunt. Posing as DEA agents, the pair rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to discover they just got involved in the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard. And not in a good way.

For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Spider-Man in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 31 - Feb 2)
Creature Commandos episode 2 screenshot
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 10 - 12)
Invincible season 3
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 7 - 9)
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 21 - 23)
The White Lotus
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 14 - 16)
Leo Woodall in Prime Target
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Jan 24 - 26)
Latest in Streaming Services
Black Mirror season 7
First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character
Adolescence
Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham's new Netflix one-shot crime drama is out now, and it has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys
Jack Quaid’s favorite The Boys moment is an iconic scene that was actually more dangerous than you think
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans would love this Marvel character to appear, even if it's extremely unlikely
Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix wants Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie – but it's not certain if he'll take it
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 trailer breaks HBO viewing records, becoming the network's most-watched trailer
Latest in News
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
More about streaming services
Black Mirror season 7

First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character
Adolescence

Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham's new Netflix one-shot crime drama is out now, and it has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
See more latest
Most Popular
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Black Mirror season 7
First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
World of Warcraft Classic Fall of the Lich King
Blizzard boss says keeping World of Warcraft players happy for 20 years is so hard because the MMO is filled with "different demographics that only have so much time in their day"
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
A screenshot of a sword fight during, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"