Star Wars fans notice a heartbreaking parallel to The Clone Wars in The Acolyte

As a wise man once said: it’s like poetry… it rhymes. The Acolyte is no different – as Star Wars fans have already spotted a heartbreaking parallel between the new Disney Plus series and one of Ahsoka’s most emotional moments in The Clone Wars.

The Acolyte’s premiere sees Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) corner Osha (Amandla Stenberg) after her prison transport crash lands on the frozen planet of Carlac.

There, Osha tells Sol that she didn’t kill Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss). Sol replies to his one-time Padawan, telling her to step away from the edge.

Those familiar with The Clone Wars – the animated series which ran for seven seasons – will recognize a similar scene in the The Wrong Jedi arc of the show at the end of season 5. In it, Ahsoka is accused of crimes she didn’t commit and has an eerily similar confrontation with Anakin, which you can see below.

#TheAcolyte spoilersI love the Anakin and Ahsoka parallel here from the wrong Jedi arc pic.twitter.com/4wqluwiC91June 5, 2024

"The Clone Wars [inspired The Acolyte], a lot being inspired by Nightsisters. We don’t have any Nightsisters in this show, but being inspired by them, being inspired by Asajj Ventress," showrunner and creator Leslye Headland previously told IGN on how she was influenced by The Clone Wars.

Headland added: "My favorite episode is The Wrong Jedi. I definitely took some inspiration from that."

Let’s hope Osha and Sol’s relationship ends a little better than Anakin and Ahsoka’s Master/Padawan dynamic – a bond that was only partially healed by Anakin’s return in Ahsoka last year.

