Skeleton Crew is everything I never knew we needed from Star Wars

Ahoy, mateys! Skeleton Crew has blasted onto our screens, and it's brought with it all the fun and whimsy of classic adventure tales of yore. The show follows a group of kids who stumble upon a hidden starship, accidentally shooting off into deep space. There, they end up on a shady outpost full of colorful pirates – and one, the mysterious Jod, AKA Crimson Jack, is willing to help them… since their strange home planet is actually the fabled home of legendary treasure.

It's clear, then, that all the ingredients are there for a fun, pirate-filled romp through the galaxy far, far away (and that's exactly what I said in our Skeleton Crew review, too). And, while I was watching and loving the show's opening episodes, I realised that it's also clear this is what Star Wars really needs right now.

I don't (just) mean pirates. Skeleton Crew is a standalone story in the Star Wars universe that weaves in all the recognizable elements of the galaxy – there are droids, a shady outpost, fun critters, and even tales about the Jedi – but it's not beholden to any overarching storyline (at least, not so far). And that makes it a very welcome breath of fresh air, one I had no idea I even wanted.

Blast off

(Image credit: Disney)

It's no secret that Star Wars has been in a bit of a tough spot lately. Progress on the Rey movie seems convoluted, with the Daisy Ridley-starring project recently losing another writer. And then there's the newly announced trilogy, which, while very exciting, I can't help feeling is another set of films that just won't get made – much like I doubt we'll ever see Taika Waititi's, Shawn Levy's, or Patty Jenkins's movies (though I'd love to be proven wrong).

In contrast, Skeleton Crew has felt incredibly refreshing. Its progress to the screen was quiet and uncomplicated, and, crucially, it has no convoluted ties to the Skywalker Saga. Instead, it's firmly in its own hyperspace lane, with the freedom to tell a fun, adventure-filled story without needing to serve any grander design.

Although, that's not to say that there's anything wrong with Star Wars projects that do tie into a greater whole. My favorite TV shows of the Disney Plus era have been Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, both of which are deeply connected to much bigger stories. I'm also very excited for The Mandalorian & Grogu, as well as Dave Filoni's upcoming movie (said to be tying together the Disney Plus shows), along with the Rey film and the new trilogy, too. But, Skeleton Crew makes it clear that there's room for smaller stories in the galaxy – and that we should have more of them.

And there's plenty to get stuck into with Skeleton Crew without any of these links to the wider galaxy. There's the mystery of At Attin – why is it so secluded? Is there really long-fabled treasure hidden somewhere in all that suburbia? Is everything more sinister than it appears? – as well as the enigmatic Crimson Jack and his no doubt shady past. Plus, there are the smaller stakes that are no less important: whether Wim can reconcile with his distracted dad, if Fern's mother will stop putting so much pressure on her, and if Neel can make it back to his loving, adorable family. That's plenty to be pondering as you watch without all the baggage of the Jedi and the Sith.

Adventure awaits

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In fact, Skeleton Crew reminds me of the original Star Wars movie – specifically, what it would've been like if it had remained a standalone. It would simply be the story of a young man discovering adventure in a big, weird galaxy after escaping his tiny, backwater planet – there would be no "I am your father" twists, just one, low-key lightsaber fight, and no Emperor (on screen, anyway). There certainly wouldn't be any prophecies, midi-chlorians, Yodas (baby or otherwise), or much, much more.

Of course, I would never argue that Star Wars should've stayed a one and done, but my point is, Skeleton Crew sticks true to the heart of the saga even as it carves its own corner far, far away from the drama surrounding the fate of the galaxy. That's exactly why it's the kind of story Star Wars needs right now – something that hews close to its roots while also forging its own path. That recipe is baked into its foundations, too, with the creators telling our sister publication SFX magazine that they were inspired by an old LucasArts game.

Time will tell if Skeleton Crew does end up tying into the larger narrative spread across the Disney Plus shows (the creators have already promised no "insane" cameos, but I'm hoping that doesn't mean there's no chance of Hondo Ohnaka showing up), but, for now, it's exactly the kind of fun, free adventure through the galaxy that I never knew I – or Star Wars – needed.

Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney Plus now. You can keep up to date with our Skeleton Crew release schedule. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.