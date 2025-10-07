Sabine Wren actor celebrates Ahsoka season 2 wrap with behind-the-scenes picture, which might feature a major Star Wars Easter egg

Ahsoka season 2 has wrapped filming, and Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo has celebrated the occasion with a behind-the-scenes picture – which might just feature a major Star Wars tease.

"And as for this journey… it only gets more epic" Bordizzo captioned the picture, which was posted to her Instagram story and features the silhouette of her as Sabine beside Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, identifiable by those distinctive pointy lekku.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo shares a new behind the scenes picture from AHSOKA Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PgJIsuRnFwOctober 6, 2025

But, look closely, and you might spot a major Easter egg for the Mortis gods, which could relate to the World Between Worlds. The Mortis gods, introduced in The Clone Wars, represent different aspects of the Force, and they can be found on murals relating to the World Between Worlds in Star Wars Rebels (the World Between Worlds was seen in Ahsoka season 1, episode 5, when Snips faced her old Master Anakin Skywalker).

As one fan on Reddit has spotted, the positioning of Bordizzo's and Dawson's hands bears a resemblance to a painting of the Mortis gods seen on the Lothal Jedi Temple in Rebels. Check it out below.

At the end of Ahsoka season 1, it looked like Baylan Skoll was seeking a power related to these gods, after he was last seen standing on a statue of the Father, who represents the balance of the Force. A statue of the Daughter (the light side) and one of the Son (the dark side) could also be seen, though the Daughter is missing her head. The first piece of concept art shared for season 2 saw Sabine and Ahsoka standing on the same Father statue, too.

"It's a big mystery," Filoni teased of the statues on Peridea at Star Wars Celebration 2025. "The Son's there, the Father's there, most of the Daughter's there. So yeah, we'll figure it out. It's a good story."

Also at Celebration, Filoni revealed that Admiral Ackbar would make a comeback to face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, while Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will be taking over the role of Baylan from the late Ray Stevenson. Plus, Hayden Christensen himself confirmed that Anakin will return. There was even a sort-of-trailer made from concept art and a retro-style voiceover, teasing battles across two galaxies. In short, it looks like Bordizzo is correct to call it epic.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which releases on the big screen next May 22.

Keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.