A new Star Wars animated TV show seems to be in the works, based on a Lucasfilm job listing
A new series is seemingly in development
A Lucasfilm job listing seemingly confirms that a new Star Wars animated series is in the works, advertising a vacancy for a Production Coordinator to work on an "animated television series."
"The Shot Production Coordinator will be responsible for assisting the Associate Production Managers to create and maintain the Animation and Lighting department records and processes from pre-production through post production on an animated television series," the job summary reads.
Of course, all the long-running Star Wars animated shows have now reached their conclusions, with The Bad Batch being the latest to wrap up after three seasons (the series finale aired on Disney Plus in May). Although anthology series Tales of the Jedi and Visions may have further installments on the way in the future, it seems likely that Lucasfilm would want to tell another long-form animated story to follow in the footsteps of The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch now those shows have come to an end.
For now, though, Star Wars' small-screen output is of the live-action variety: The Acolyte, which is set around a century before The Phantom Menace is currently streaming and follows Osha (Amandla Stenberg), a young woman who gets caught up in a Jedi investigation into a series of murders. The cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Dafne Keen.
New episodes of The Acolyte are released weekly on Disney Plus. For more on the show, check out the rest of our coverage:
- The Acolyte episodes 1-4 review
- The Acolyte release schedule
- What is The High Republic? The Acolyte’s new Star Wars era explained
- When does The Acolyte take place on the Star Wars timeline?
- Who is the masked villain in The Acolyte? What we know about the Star Wars Sith explained
- New Star Wars show The Acolyte's sets were so big and detailed, the actors needed a map to get around and were literally “tripping on mushrooms”
- Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae on joining The Acolyte, making history as a Jedi, and why he thinks Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland has a "fresh take" on Star Wars
- The Acolyte creator talks pitching The High Republic – and the biggest challenge behind the new Star Wars era
- Star Wars' cute new droid has an incredibly wholesome inspiration behind it
- The Acolyte crew built lightsabers for the new Star Wars show that could be used "the way Darth Maul and Qui-Gon Jinn use them"
- Upcoming Star Wars movies
- Star Wars timeline
- How to watch the Star Wars movies in order
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.