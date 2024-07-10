A new Star Wars animated TV show seems to be in the works, based on a Lucasfilm job listing

A Lucasfilm job listing seemingly confirms that a new Star Wars animated series is in the works, advertising a vacancy for a Production Coordinator to work on an "animated television series."

"The Shot Production Coordinator will be responsible for assisting the Associate Production Managers to create and maintain the Animation and Lighting department records and processes from pre-production through post production on an animated television series," the job summary reads.

Of course, all the long-running Star Wars animated shows have now reached their conclusions, with The Bad Batch being the latest to wrap up after three seasons (the series finale aired on Disney Plus in May). Although anthology series Tales of the Jedi and Visions may have further installments on the way in the future, it seems likely that Lucasfilm would want to tell another long-form animated story to follow in the footsteps of The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch now those shows have come to an end.

For now, though, Star Wars' small-screen output is of the live-action variety: The Acolyte, which is set around a century before The Phantom Menace is currently streaming and follows Osha (Amandla Stenberg), a young woman who gets caught up in a Jedi investigation into a series of murders. The cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Dafne Keen.

New episodes of The Acolyte are released weekly on Disney Plus. For more on the show, check out the rest of our coverage: