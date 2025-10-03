Cal Kestis actor says the Jedi is "easily one of my favorite characters, if not my favorite character" that he's played

Star Wars actor Cameron Monaghan couldn't be prouder of his previous work as Cal Kestis, who stars in the popular video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For Monaghan, who has portrayed some iconic characters on screen, Kestis is still probably his "favorite".

The actor talked about the character at a recent fan screening for the new season of the animated miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, which was released last month on Disney Plus. The show is aimed at younger viewers, and features Kestis in two episodes.

"Our games are generally for an older audience, and Cal is usually in a lot of peril and existential angst, as I would say," Monaghan told fans (via StarWars.com). "It was nice to have a little bit of fun with him and have a pretty lighthearted time."

"He's easily one of my favorite characters, if not my favorite character, I've ever gotten to play," he added, "and being able to take him somewhere else is a real joy. It's really nice to be able to see him in a different way."

Monaghan casually confirmed back in 2023 that a third game starring Cal Kestis is in the works, saying: "We're working on a third and we're in the process of doing that right now." The actor said he would love to play the character in a live action project too, but "it would have to be right".

Kestis is not the only character from an iconic franchise that Monaghan has played, though. He is also known for his role as twins Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska, who serve as origins for the Joker in the show Gotham. The actor also voiced Kon-El (aka Superboy) in the 2019 animated DC film Reign of the Supermen.

The Star Wars actor is now joining another beloved sci-fi franchise, as he is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Tron: Ares alongside Jared Leto. Monaghan plays Caius, a combat program and member of Ares' elite special forces unit.

Tron: Ares releases in cinemas October 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.