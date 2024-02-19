Star Wars Jedi video game actor says he wants to play his character in live-action, but only if it "continues the story or character in some way"

Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan has spoken about whether he would be interested in taking his Star Wars character into live action after portraying him in two Star Wars Jedi games.

"It would have to be right," Monaghan said at FanExpo Vancouver 2024 (via The Direct).

"By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."

This isn’t just idle fan talk, either. Cal Kestis, the Jedi at the centre of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has seemingly been on the cusp of making the jump to live action for some time now.

Just last year, a small detail in Disney Plus series Ahsoka hinted at Anakin’s one-time Padawan meeting with Cal Kestis in her earlier years – after showcasing her powers of psychometry, the ability to use the Force to relive memories and events of the past through Force Echoes.

Whether that happens or that is a story for another day. Even so, we’ll definitely be getting more of Cal Kestis: a third Jedi game was casually confirmed by Monaghan himself last year.

"We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now," Monaghan said at Ocala Comic Con. "That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done, we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool."

