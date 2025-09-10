Andor creator Tony Gilroy approves of a spin-off idea that would involve Dedra Meero in a "Hannibal Lecter-esque role"
One Star Wars fan's wild Andor spin-off idea has Tony Gilroy's seal of approval
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has given his seal of approval to a Star Wars fan's spin-off idea – and we're so keen for it to happen.
In an interview with The Ringer-Verse that recently resurfaced, Gilroy said two of the characters he would miss writing the most were Rebel operatives Vel and Kleya.
The Ringer-Verse then propositioned him with a fan's idea for a spin-off: after the Rebellion wins against the Empire, Dedra Meero is released from prison and takes on a "Hannibal Lecter-esque role" helping Vel and Kleya to track down other Imperial officers – with the ulterior motive of getting revenge against the people that put her in prison in the first place.
Dedra is imprisoned at the end of Andor season 2 after it's revealed that the Rebel Alliance learned of the Death Star through her negligence with sensitive information. "That’s a hip idea," Gilroy responded. "I’m sure Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] will hear about that one. That’s a good one."
The other character Gilroy said he'd miss the most was Eedy Karn, the mother of Imperial deputy inspector Syril. "Every time there was an Eedy scene, I was like, I'm taking that… I really want to write a scene where Eedy went to Luthen's gallery. That was a scene I really wanted to write."
Andor came to an end in May this year and is now the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project on Rotten Tomatoes, and it includes the highest-rated live-action episodes ever in the franchise.
Next up from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.