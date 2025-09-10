Andor creator Tony Gilroy approves of a spin-off idea that would involve Dedra Meero in a "Hannibal Lecter-esque role"

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has given his seal of approval to a Star Wars fan's spin-off idea – and we're so keen for it to happen.

In an interview with The Ringer-Verse that recently resurfaced, Gilroy said two of the characters he would miss writing the most were Rebel operatives Vel and Kleya.

The Ringer-Verse then propositioned him with a fan's idea for a spin-off: after the Rebellion wins against the Empire, Dedra Meero is released from prison and takes on a "Hannibal Lecter-esque role" helping Vel and Kleya to track down other Imperial officers – with the ulterior motive of getting revenge against the people that put her in prison in the first place.

Dedra is imprisoned at the end of Andor season 2 after it's revealed that the Rebel Alliance learned of the Death Star through her negligence with sensitive information. "That’s a hip idea," Gilroy responded. "I’m sure Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] will hear about that one. That’s a good one."

The other character Gilroy said he'd miss the most was Eedy Karn, the mother of Imperial deputy inspector Syril. "Every time there was an Eedy scene, I was like, I'm taking that… I really want to write a scene where Eedy went to Luthen's gallery. That was a scene I really wanted to write."

Andor came to an end in May this year and is now the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project on Rotten Tomatoes, and it includes the highest-rated live-action episodes ever in the franchise.

Next up from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.