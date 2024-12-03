A major Star Wars question from Andor was just answered in new show Skeleton Crew

New Star Wars show Skeleton Crew has resolved a burning question from Andor with just one line of dialogue. The following contains mild spoilers for Skeleton Crew episodes 1 and 2.

In Skeleton Crew, a group of kids are stranded in space and are searching for a way back to their home planet of At Attin. The twist, though, is that no one seems to believe At Attin actually exists – or they've just never heard of it at all.

At one point, pirate droid SM-33 lists other planets beginning with A: Al Alcor and Aldhani. While Al Alcor doesn't seem to have previously existed in Star Wars, Aldhani showed up in Andor: it's the location of the heist on the Imperial facility.

In Andor, it's a grassy planet still populated by the native Dhani, though there is a heavy Imperial presence. By Skeleton Crew, though – which takes place about 15 years later on the Star Wars timeline – it seems to have become a "sulfurous bog world," as SM-33 calls it.

ANDOR REFERENCE 🗣 but at the cost of knowing the Empire destroyed Aldhani and left it to rot after the payroll heist #SkeletonCrew pic.twitter.com/dcP4FQKFaTDecember 3, 2024

While Skeleton Crew doesn't explain what happened to Aldhani, we can make an educated guess. The Imperials most likely destroyed it in service to the Empire, leaving it an environmental ruin.

Whether the kids manage to make it home to At Attin remains to be seen – but, at the end of episode 2, they do recruit the help of a mysterious stranger, who might just be a Jedi…

Skeleton Crew drops a new episode on Disney Plus weekly, and you can keep up to date with our Skeleton Crew release schedule.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, check out our Skeleton Crew review for our spoiler-free verdict, or our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.