The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm

Star Wars is coming back to the big screen in 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Besides being the first Star Wars production in theaters in seven years, the upcoming movie is also the cheapest feature from a galaxy far, far away in decades.

The California Film Commission lists The Mandalorian and Grogu as having received a tax credit from the state, but more interestingly, the database includes the production budget. Apparently the Star Wars film cost just over $166 million to make.

Obviously a huge amount by any real metric, that’s on the cheaper side when it comes to blockbusters these days. Deadpool and Wolverine cost $200 million, while Dune: Part Two came in at around $190 million. However director Jon Favreau approached the books on this one, he managed to keep costs comparatively low.

Official Clip | The Mandalorian | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

So low, in fact, it’s the lowest costing Star Wars movie on record since Revenge of the Sith in 2005. The third of the prequels from George Lucas had a budget of $113 million, just shy of the $115 million The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones each cost. Whatever's going on with The Mandalorian and Grogu, it doesn't appear to be as expansive as any of the sequels or Rogue One or Solo, at least not on paper.

The film is a sequel to the show on Disney Plus. After the Hollywood strikes in 2023, Disney decided to push the hugely popular series onto the silver screen, though there are still plans for The Mandalorian season 4. Given the popularity of Grogu (otherwise known as Baby Yoda) and Pedro Pascal in the lead role, it’s a reasonable pivot.

Favreau and Dave Filoni wrote the script, and Jeremy Allen White, Jonny Coyne and Sigourney Weaver are confirmed for the cast, alongside Pascal. We don't know much about the story, other than Jabba the Hutt’s crime syndicate is involved, since White is playing Jabba’s son, Rotta, who we met during The Clone Wars.

To be fair, Mando and Grogu together seems to be more than enough to garner success. The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theatres July 26, 2026. Next up from a long, long time ago is Andor season 2, premiering April 22, 2025 on Disney Plus.