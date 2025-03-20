The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm

News
By published

Jon Favreau's new Star Wars movie is closer to the prequels from George Lucas

The Mandalorian and Grogu
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars is coming back to the big screen in 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Besides being the first Star Wars production in theaters in seven years, the upcoming movie is also the cheapest feature from a galaxy far, far away in decades.

The California Film Commission lists The Mandalorian and Grogu as having received a tax credit from the state, but more interestingly, the database includes the production budget. Apparently the Star Wars film cost just over $166 million to make.

Obviously a huge amount by any real metric, that’s on the cheaper side when it comes to blockbusters these days. Deadpool and Wolverine cost $200 million, while Dune: Part Two came in at around $190 million. However director Jon Favreau approached the books on this one, he managed to keep costs comparatively low.

Official Clip | The Mandalorian | Disney+ - YouTube Official Clip | The Mandalorian | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

So low, in fact, it’s the lowest costing Star Wars movie on record since Revenge of the Sith in 2005. The third of the prequels from George Lucas had a budget of $113 million, just shy of the $115 million The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones each cost. Whatever's going on with The Mandalorian and Grogu, it doesn't appear to be as expansive as any of the sequels or Rogue One or Solo, at least not on paper.

The film is a sequel to the show on Disney Plus. After the Hollywood strikes in 2023, Disney decided to push the hugely popular series onto the silver screen, though there are still plans for The Mandalorian season 4. Given the popularity of Grogu (otherwise known as Baby Yoda) and Pedro Pascal in the lead role, it’s a reasonable pivot.

Favreau and Dave Filoni wrote the script, and Jeremy Allen White, Jonny Coyne and Sigourney Weaver are confirmed for the cast, alongside Pascal. We don't know much about the story, other than Jabba the Hutt’s crime syndicate is involved, since White is playing Jabba’s son, Rotta, who we met during The Clone Wars.

To be fair, Mando and Grogu together seems to be more than enough to garner success. The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theatres July 26, 2026. Next up from a long, long time ago is Andor season 2, premiering April 22, 2025 on Disney Plus.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian & Grogu: everything we know so far about the next Star Wars movie
Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian
The Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars movie from Deadpool and Wolverine director is set "five or six years" after The Rise of Skywalker
Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show currently in the works
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian season 4 release date speculation, potential cast, trailer, plot, and movie details
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett
George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
Latest in Star Wars Movies
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Latest in News
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Voice acting is "complete" on Invincible season 4, which is a major boost to its 2026 release plans
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Helldivers 2 boss outlines the single design trick that eventually led to his breakout success: "This works, I think we're gonna be rich someday"
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
More about star wars movies
The Mandalorian

Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

John Boyega reveals Tom Cruise actually helped him get cast in Star Wars
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag

Helldivers 2 boss outlines the single design trick that eventually led to his breakout success: "This works, I think we're gonna be rich someday"
See more latest
Most Popular
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Helldivers 2 boss outlines the single design trick that eventually led to his breakout success: "This works, I think we're gonna be rich someday"
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Voice acting is "complete" on Invincible season 4, which is a major boost to its 2026 release plans
Once Upon a Puppet
The emotional journey behind indie adventure Once Upon a Puppet reinvents puzzle-platforming through a magical, theatrical lens
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode
Taking on a giant skeleton lord in Mandragora
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree welcomes all players with Soulsunlike accessibility options
White Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with green back lighting
Razer just launched a new white Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini, and its switches solve one of the biggest problems in 60% gaming keyboards
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Spider-Man swings into action alongside the Fantastic Four and Ms. Marvel.
Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four team up in a new story from Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up