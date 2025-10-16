Star Wars: Starfighter villain Mia Goth says the movie is pushing her "in a way that I've never been pushed before" – and it's "a completely separate film, not a prequel"

Star Wars: Starfighter actor Mia Goth has teased her role in the upcoming movie and it sounds like it's a new challenge for the actor, who's best known for her scream queen roles in slashers and horror movies.

"It’s really intense, but I love it. I’m being pushed in a way that I’ve never been pushed before," Goth said in a new interview with Elle. "This is a completely separate film, not a prequel. It’s its own thing, with new characters. And it’s a great script, a really great script."

Details of her character are still being kept under wraps, but she's reportedly playing the movie's villain. Plot details are also still a mystery, but we do know that the film will be set five years after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Directed by Deadpool and Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy, the cast also includes Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams.

"It's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was," Gosling said of the movie at Star Wars Celebration 2025. "All of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a good story with great and original characters, it's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

As for Goth, she's also set to star in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which is in theaters this week and on Netflix next month, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which hits the big screen next year.

Star Wars: Starfighter arrives in theaters on May 28, 2027. In the meantime, get up to speed with everything else on the way from the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.