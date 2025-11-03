Star Wars Japan seems to say The Mandalorian and Grogu will be a story of "love and loss," and it's worrying fans

Star Wars fans can't wait to see The Mandalorian an d Grogu on the big screen next year, but a recent description of the upcoming film has left some slightly worried. Starring Pedro Pascal and his little companion Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), the film sees the characters making the jump from the small screen, where they debuted back in 2019.

We know the plot will see the pair offering their help to protect the New Republic and everything the Rebellion fought for after the fall of the Empire, but what kind of surprises is the beloved franchise hiding within that brief synopsis? A post shared by Star Wars Japan, which celebrates that there are only 200 days left until the film's release, described the film as "a new story of love and loss," and now fans want to know what exactly that means for the story and its main characters.

"Okay what's the love and LOSS that they speak of?" replied one fan on Twitter, while others quickly jumped to some conclusions: "Well, I think it's safe to say the loss isn't Din as he'll be part of Dave [Filoni]'s Mando-verse movie but this is definitely interesting!"

"Maybe Thrawn finishes what Gideon failed to do and wipes out Mandalore. That would explain their absence in the sequels. Bye Bo, the Armourer, and the rest. The loss of a planet, a people & culture...leaving Grogu (and Din) to rebuild, possibly elsewhere like Peridea," offered another fan.

🚨Star Wars Japan celebrates 200 days until ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’!🚨Their caption reads: “A new story of love and loss set in a galaxy far far away, a long time ago opens on the big screen”#starwars #TheMandalorian #ahsoka #grogu #dindjarin #fennec #bobafett #bokatan… pic.twitter.com/7NRMxGKVoUNovember 3, 2025

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film stars Pedro Pascal as the legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. The Bear star plays Rotta the Hutt, who might have a bigger role than we thought).

We got the first look at the son of Jabba in the first trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the actor recently offered some details about his character and the plot of the movie. "It's kind of like him and the Mandalorian running around for a lot of the movie together," White said on the Graham Norton Show while promoting his new film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives May 22, 2026.