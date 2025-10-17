Star Wars creator George Lucas says he's not thinking about managing the franchise since Disney took over: "Of course I've moved past it. I've got a life"

Star Wars is one of the most beloved and successful film series of all time, originally springing from the mind of George Lucas. But Lucas sold his Lucasfilm production company and the entire Star Wars franchise to Disney over a decade ago - and according to him, he's made peace with no longer being the steward of the massive multi-media property.

"Disney took it over and they gave it their vision. That’s what happens," Lucas tells the Wall St. Journal. "Of course I've moved past it. I mean, I've got a life. I'm building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies."

Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney back in 2012 for a price of around $4 billion, so if the filmmaker had any reservations about handing over his best loved creation, he likely dried his tears with piles of money. Since the ever-growing Disney media conglomerate purchased Lucasfilm and Star Wars, it has released five movies and numerous streaming series, including the smash-hit The Mandalorian, with multiple films currently in the works.

As for the museum Lucas mentions, that's the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Scheduled to open in 2026, the museum aims to show "how narrative narrative art influences societies - shaping beliefs, communicating values, inspiring imagination, and creating communities," according to its mission statement.