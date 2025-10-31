Mark Hamill says Star Wars: Starfighter's Ryan Gosling doesn't need any advice from him: "I had my time. I'm going to ask for advice from them"

"None of those people need advice from me"

Mark Hamill says Star Wars: Starfighter's Ryan Gosling needs no advice from him ahead of becoming the galaxy far, far away's next leading man.

"I’ve been a fan of his and I became a super fan when he played Beavis on Saturday Night Live," the Luke Skywalker star told People.

"None of those people need advice from me," Hamill added of Starfighter's cast. "They’re doing so well. I had my time. I’m going to ask for advice from them."

