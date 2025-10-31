Mark Hamill says Star Wars: Starfighter's Ryan Gosling doesn't need any advice from him: "I had my time. I'm going to ask for advice from them"

Mark Hamill says Star Wars: Starfighter's Ryan Gosling needs no advice from him ahead of becoming the galaxy far, far away's next leading man.

"I’ve been a fan of his and I became a super fan when he played Beavis on Saturday Night Live," the Luke Skywalker star told People.

"None of those people need advice from me," Hamill added of Starfighter's cast. "They’re doing so well. I had my time. I’m going to ask for advice from them."

Set approximately five years after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, little less is known about the plot of Starfighter. Deadpool and Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy is directing the movie, and Gosling stars alongside Mia Goth, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams. Character details are also being kept under wraps, but both Goth and Smith are reportedly playing villains. Filming is currently underway in the UK.

"It's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was," the actor said when the film was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025. "All of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a good story with great and original characters, it's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

Star Wars: Starfighter arrives in theaters on May 28, 2027. In the meantime, get up to speed on The Mandalorian and Grogu and all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows with our handy guide.