After 13 years overseeing Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy is reportedly set to step down as Lucasfilm president

Kathleen Kennedy is reportedly set to leave her role as Lucasfilm president.

As reported by Puck News, Kennedy will make her exit by the end of the year, though other outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter are outright describing it as a retirement.

After the departure of George Lucas post-Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, Kennedy helped usher in a new era for Star Wars – including a sequel trilogy and the franchise's major presence on Disney Plus, led by hits such as The Mandalorian and Andor.

Kennedy's career stretches far beyond a galaxy far, far away, however. She has been an executive producer or producer on everything from the Indiana Jones series through to E.T., Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Jurassic Park.

While speculation will undoubtedly commence on who will step in to replace Kennedy at Lucasfilm, there are currently no official names in the frame. Puck has thrown around suggestions such as Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, though the succession plan could become clearer after Star Wars Celebration this April.

Meanwhile, Andor season 2 is the main new hope in Star Wars' immediate future. The follow-up to the critically acclaimed Rogue One prequel series, starring Diego Luna, hits Disney Plus on April 22, complete with a slightly different release schedule that sees three episodes released every week for a month. The first trailer, too, promised a revolution – of a very different kind.

