The Stranger Things finale runtime has been officially confirmed, and it's only the second longest episode of the show

The final episode of Stranger Things will be a movie-length epic

The final season of Stranger Things is underway, but fans who are sad to see the venerable streaming series end will be happy to know that the runtime for the series finale is as long as a full-length movie.

The Stranger Things season finale will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes, according to streamer Netflix's official announcement. This means that there are still many hours left to spend with the gang from Hawkins, Indiana as they have their final battle with the villainous Vecna and the forces of the Upside Down.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are streaming now on Netflix, followed by three more episodes on Christmas Day, and the 2 hour season finale on New Year’s Eve. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Netflix you can stream right now.

