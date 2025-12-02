The Stranger Things finale runtime has been officially confirmed, and it's only the second longest episode of the show
The final episode of Stranger Things will be a movie-length epic
The final season of Stranger Things is underway, but fans who are sad to see the venerable streaming series end will be happy to know that the runtime for the series finale is as long as a full-length movie.
The Stranger Things season finale will run for 2 hours and 5 minutes, according to streamer Netflix's official announcement. This means that there are still many hours left to spend with the gang from Hawkins, Indiana as they have their final battle with the villainous Vecna and the forces of the Upside Down.
Still, that's not quite as long as the season 4 finale, which ran for 2 hours and 19 minutes.
While there's plenty more Stranger Things left to go, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been planning what will take place in the show's final minutes for years now, since the earliest seasons of the series.
"Obviously, it's stressful trying to figure out how you want to end the show," Ross Duffer previously stated. "Luckily, it was about six or seven years ago that we knew at least what the final scene is. We always knew what the last 40 minutes were going to be."
For fans worried whether the show might stick the landing, the show's filmmakers and stars alike have been coming out of the woodwork to assure viewers that the ending will live up to their expectations.
The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are streaming now on Netflix, followed by three more episodes on Christmas Day, and the 2 hour season finale on New Year’s Eve. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Netflix you can stream right now.
